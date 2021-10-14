Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

