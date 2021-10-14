Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 0.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.95. 1,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.00. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

