Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 35,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. 4,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

