Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,582 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

