Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 3,640 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $5,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,735,000 after buying an additional 86,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $42.45 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

