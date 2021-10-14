Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $173,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SA opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,751.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

