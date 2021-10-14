Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 3,206 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UDR by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 662,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,821,000 after buying an additional 156,522 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,093,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares during the period.

UDR stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

