Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

