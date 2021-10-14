Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.