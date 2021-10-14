Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$9.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advantage Energy traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 58996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

AAVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $62.79 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.