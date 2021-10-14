Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $210.32 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $220.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

