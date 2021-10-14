Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXN. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,208,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

