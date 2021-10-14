Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

ADAP opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.17.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.