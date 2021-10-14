Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,900 shares, a growth of 387.0% from the September 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ABOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

