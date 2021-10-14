Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acerinox to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

