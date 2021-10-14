ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,981 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.