Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 72.5% in September

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE ASGI remained flat at $$20.51 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,874. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

