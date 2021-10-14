Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Trading Up 24.1%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) shares were up 24.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 428,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 422,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$23.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a current ratio of 17.23.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.59 million for the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

