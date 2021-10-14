Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

