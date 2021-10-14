Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Aben Resources Company Profile
