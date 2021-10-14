ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 36 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 36 price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 31 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 31.29.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

