Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.40 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $90.40 million and approximately $32.33 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 55,875,421 coins and its circulating supply is 54,111,257 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

