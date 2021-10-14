870,932 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Acquired by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,509,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JD.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $78,766,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in JD.com by 277.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $80.00. 144,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.