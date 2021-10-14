$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce sales of $77.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the lowest is $77.22 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

