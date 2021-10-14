76,580 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Stride at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after purchasing an additional 181,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

