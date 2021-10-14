6,806 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

