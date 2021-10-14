61,690 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

HOG stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

