$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $60.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $62.70 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $241.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 136,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,682. The company has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

