$6.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to post $6.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.45 billion and the lowest is $6.31 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.13 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.47 billion to $25.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 79,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 108,626.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 147.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

