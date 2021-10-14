$570.60 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post $570.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.94 million and the lowest is $565.25 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $228.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.55. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

