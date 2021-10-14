56,296 Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of ProShares Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period.

Shares of ONLN opened at $66.55 on Thursday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $93.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01.

