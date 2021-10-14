5,500 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2,768.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

