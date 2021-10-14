$52.95 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post sales of $52.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.82 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $46.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $208.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $213.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $217.83 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $230.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

