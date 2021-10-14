$51.67 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $51.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $52.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $205.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PGC opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $623.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

