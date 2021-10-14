4,529 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in JOYY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.86.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

