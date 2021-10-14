$45.95 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will post $45.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $178.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.48 million to $182.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $314.49 million, with estimates ranging from $300.23 million to $328.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million.

UPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,121. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

