$410.15 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post sales of $410.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $393.00 million and the highest is $427.29 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $447.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.56. 543,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,433,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

