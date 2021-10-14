3,710,132 Shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,710,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

A number of analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

