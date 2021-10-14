3,182 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Crocs by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $132.47 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $163.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

