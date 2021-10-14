3,000 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Upwork stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,345.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

