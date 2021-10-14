$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $28.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $115.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $270.67 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.