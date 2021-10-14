2,529 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.78. 130,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,551,904. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. The company has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

