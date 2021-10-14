2,457,385 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,457,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,941,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,872 shares of company stock worth $3,281,670.

HAYW stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

