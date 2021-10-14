2,344,491 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,344,491 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,456,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,394,699. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

