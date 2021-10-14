$232.65 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $232.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.50 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $782.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

AHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSE:AHT opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $412.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

