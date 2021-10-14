22,797 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.96. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $119.26 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.45.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

