$225.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $225.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.00 million and the highest is $226.20 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $202.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $928.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $923.40 million to $931.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several research firms have commented on ACC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 733.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

