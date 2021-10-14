221,100 Shares in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 413.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 377,279 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,364 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

