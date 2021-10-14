2,166 Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $165.87 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.