2,074 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 101.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

MKTX stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.17 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

