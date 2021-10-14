20,382 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 147,876.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $30.48 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

